Ticket to glory: Aguilar, 7 others make JPGT finals

BACOLOD — Ana Marie Aguilar surged to victory in the 8-9 category of the ICTSI JPGT Visayas Series 3 yesterday, propelled by a decisive frontside charge that secured her place in the Philippine Junior Match Play Championship in October.

Aguilar carded a frontside 52 to finish with a total score of 109, concluding with 229 overall. Her performance broke a three-way tie with Faith Reosura and Aria Montelibano, who faltered with frontside scores of 62 and 63, respectively. Aguilar maintained her lead through the back nine at the Negros Occidental Golf and Country Club.

“I’m very happy that I’ll be going to Manila,” Aguilar said, expressing gratitude to her family for their support. “I’m going to keep practicing for the national finals, particularly on my driving and putting,” added Aguilar, niece of former top amateur and Ladies PGT campaigner Anya Tanpinco.

Aguilar secured her spot in the national finals with 27 points, trailing behind Eliana Mendoza, winner of the Iloilo and Bacolod legs, who earned the first slot with 30 points.

In the boys’ 8-9 category, Tobias Tiongko clinched the championship with an 86 for a total of 179, overcoming a three-stroke deficit with a frontside 44. James Rolida, starting with a 49, finished with a 95 for a total of 185.

“I trusted myself and tried very hard to win,” said Tiongko, a Homeschool Global student from Cebu. “I’ll focus on my irons and short game and practice more to improve for the finals.”

Other qualifiers for the national finals include Race Manhit and Kurt Flores (boys 10-12), and Cailey Gonzales and Zuri Bagaloyos (girls 10-12), who secured slots in the 72-player Match Play lineup.

Manhit, an Ateneo student, dominated with a 76 to finish at 154, outclassing Rafael Alvarez (190) and Isaac Locsin (203). He accumulated 30 points while Flores secured the other finals slot with 27 points.

Maurysse Abalos clinched the girls’ 10-12 category with a dramatic last-hole birdie, finishing with an 80 to top Kelsey Bernardino by two strokes. Bernardino, tied with Abalos heading to the par-5 18th, bogeyed from eight feet, ending with an 82 for a total of 168. Chelsea Ogborne finished third with 212.

In other categories, Nyito Tiongko positioned himself for consecutive victories with a 79 for a total of 154, leading Gabriel Handog (162) by eight strokes in the boys’ 13-15 division.

Tiffany Bernardino leads the girls’ 13-15 category with a 176 after a 90, closely followed by Rane Chiu (178) and Alexie Gabi (183).

In the premier 16-18 category, Dominique Gotiong almost secured a Match Play slot with an 86 for a total of 168. Iloilo leg titlist Rhiena Sinfuego follows with 201 after a 98, with Breanna Rojas at 205 after a 103.

Simon Wahing leads the boys’ 16-18 division with a 77 for a total of 151, followed by Bryce Lacida at 155 and John Rey Oro at 161.

The top performers will compete in the national finals of the series sponsored by ICTSI scheduled for 1 to 4 October at The Country Club in Laguna.