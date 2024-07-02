Birthdays are a time to celebrate life and make special memories with loved ones. It is a chance to be surrounded by love, laughter and the promise of new beginnings. They mark the passage of time, reminding us to cherish the present and embrace the future.

Aida Uy, Cebu’s top travel specialist, hosted an intimate birthday lunch for friends from the hospitality industry that included airline executives, tour coordinators and hoteliers. The feast was a sumptuous affair filled with delectable dishes and thoughtful details.

As the day drew to a close, she gathered with her loved ones for a simple dinner. Over a delicious meal, they shared stories and laughter celebrating the woman who continuously brings much joy and adventure into their lives.