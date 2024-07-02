Strong Group likes Jones Cup chances

Strong Group-Pilipinas is confident of making a good run in the 43rd William Jones Cup firing off on 13 July in Chinese Taipei.

Head coach Charles Tiu likes the team’s composition as he sees the squad going all the way.

“I like the way they practiced. We might have a full team by next Tuesday, but I am seeing a great balance of the team,” Tiu said during the team’s training session Tuesday.

“They’re all coachable, they all pick up things fast and I’m really excited for this tournament.”

Strong Group will be bannered by veteran guard Kiefer Ravena and former Korean Basketball League stars Dave Ildefonso and Rhenz Abando.

Naturalized center Ange Kouame skipped training due to a minor injury but is expected to join the team within the week.

Last year, Rain or Shine represented the Philippines in the Jones Cup and finished seventh with a 2-6 win-loss card.

Strong Group will be going up against the United Arab Emirates, the Japan U22 team, Chinese Taipei Blue, Chinese Taipei White, a squad from the Brisbane South Basketball League, a club from Ukraine and a team from the United States.

The Philippines last won the Jones Cup in 2019 when Tiu and former Gilas coach Rajko Toroman steered Mighty Sports to the throne.

“The last two times we went there, we won. So hopefully, we get to continue the streak at least,” Tiu said.

“Obviously, this is a different team and I know the teams participating there are strong. I heard the Ukrainian national team is there and an American team that has a pool of 19 to 25-year-old guys so they’re probably (National Basketball Association) G-League guys so competition is going to be very good.”