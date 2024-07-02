SolGen ready to file case against Mayor Guo this week

Once the documentation has been completed, the Office of the Solicitor General (OSG) will file legal action this week against embattled Bamban, Tarlac Mayor Alice Guo.

This was the response by Solicitor General Menardo Guevarra in a message to the query of DAILY TRIBUNE yesterday.

“We will file something else this week. I’ll let you know, pag complete na ang documentation (when the documentation is already complete),” said Guevarra.

The impending legal action against Guo looms as the National Bureau of Investigation (NBI) confirmed that the fingerprints of Guo and Guo Hua Ping were one and the same.

Guevarra said they are waiting for the certified copies of the recently found evidence.

On the other hand, the Bureau of Immigration (BI) said Guo is still in the Philippines as well as the 17 other individuals placed on the immigration lookout bulletin order (ILBO) in connection with the raided Philippine Offshore Gaming Operation (POGO) hub in Bamban.

The POGO hub is suspected to have been a haven for scams, human trafficking, and other illegal activities.

The identity and citizenship of Guo have been questioned following Senate hearings on the POGO hub.

Guo has repeatedly denied being a Chinese citizen, saying she was a Filipino born of a Chinese father and a Filipino mother.

She claimed in a television interview and eventually at the Senate committee hearing that she was a love child and that her Filipino mother had already left.

The Anti-Money Laundering Council also said that Guo opened a bank account in which she indicated that her mother's name was Lin Wenyi.

The name Lin Wenyi also appeared in the documents from the Board of Investments presented by Sen. Sherwin Gatchalian.