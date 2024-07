Photos

SHATTERED COMMUNITY NEAR GAZA

LOOK: DAILY TRIBUNE is among the nine media organizations which are given rare access to the kibbutz community that was attacked by Hamas terrorists on Black Saturday, 7 October 2023. Community leader Rita Lifshitz shows journalists the dozens of destroyed homes. All but only four of the 240 houses were burned, including a grocery and a kindergarten school. Of the 400 residents of the community, a total of 80 were kidnapped and 30 were murdered. | via Julius Manicad