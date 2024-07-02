Shakespeare’s ‘Romeo and Juliet’ sees Filipino twist

Over a decade since Sintang Dalisay’s first formal run in 2011, Tanghalang Ateneo will once again grace Filipino theater-goers with the classic Romeo and Juliet adaptation.

In partnership with Areté, Sintang Dalisay 2024 will treat its audience to a fresh take on the award-winning production adapted and originally directed by the late Dr. Ricardo G. Abad. It will be staged at Areté’s 840-seater Hyundai Hall beginning 6 July.

Guelan Varela-Luarca, co-director and playwright of this run, said, “Ricardo Abad passed away late last year, midway through preparations for the restaging of Sintang Dalisay. Today, we carry his legacy and his passion for the performing arts. This staging is our tribute to Ricky and a manifestation of all the triumphs and trials, and the pure love that has endured throughout all of its restagings.”

Since its first run in July 2011 for Tanghalang Ateneo’s 33rd season, the production has toured internationally in Belarus (2012), Taiwan (2014), Vietnam (2016) and Malaysia (2017), among other local and international reruns. This year’s staging will be the first full-length Filipino non-musical production to be staged at Hyundai Hall and will mark the beginning of Tanghalang Ateneo’s 46th Season aptly themed “The Ricardo Abad Season”.

Sintang Dalisay follows the story of Rashiddin and Jamila, two lovers from the feuding families of the Mustaphas and Kalimuddins. Set in an imaginary Muslim community, Rashiddin and Jamila must navigate their love amidst a long-standing conflict between their families.

Sintang Dalisay is performed through the Igal, a traditional dance form of the Sama-Bajau and is accompanied by neo-ethnic and gamelan music. With this, the production aims to bring together Shakespeare’s tragedy and symbols of Filipino culture, translating its themes of profound love and undying hope for the Filipino audience. The cast will feature a mix of industry professionals and current members of Tanghalang Ateneo, including Mitzie Lao (Mula Sa Buwan, 2022), Jerome Dawis (Dekada ‘70, 2020) and Yani Lopez (Sa Babaeng Lahat — Virgin Labfest, 2024).

The production will also feature direction by Dr. Ricardo Abad and Guelan Luarca, with assistant direction and movement by Matthew Santamaria, music by Edru Abraham, Jayson “Dyandi” Gildore and Rhea Dagnalan, and production design by Tata Tuviera and the late National Artist Salvador Bernal.

Sintang Dalisay will run from 6 to 20 July with afternoon (2 p.m.) shows on 6 to 7, 12 to 14 and 18 to 20 July, and evening (7:30 p.m.) shows on 6 to 7, 13 to 14 and 19 to 20 July. Tickets start at P850 and may be purchased through Ticket2Me or through Tanghalang Ateneo’s direct ticketing form.