Senators: Wage increase for Metro Manila workers ‘insufficient’

Senators on Tuesday aired concern about “insufficient” increase in the minimum wages of workers in Metro Manila.

Senate President Francis “Chiz” Escudero slammed the Regional Tripartite Wages and Productivity Board (RTWPB) for approving the “P35—grossly inadequate” daily minimum wage increase for workers in the National Capital Region.

Escudero argued that the meager increase won’t address the actual needs of minimum wage earners, especially amid soaring prices of essential goods and even basic commodities.

Also, Escudero questioned the basis of the RTWPB’s decision, suggesting that the board’s calculations do not reflect the actual cost of living of Filipinos.

“Why do the RTWPB would always approve an insufficient amount? Not even once the agency did it right. Where do they buy rice? Are they even shopping groceries? Please share because it might be too cheap there and additional P35 in salaries will fit it,” Escudero said.

He cited the Senate’s passage of a bill proposing an additional P100 across-the-board wage increase to workers.

“This should be the minimum increment. Wven this amount might still be insufficient to meet the constitutional mandate of providing a living wage rather than just a minimum wage,” he said.

Meanwhile, Senator Joel Villanueva has the same sentiment with Escudero.

“While we welcome the P35 daily minimum wage hike, this is not enough to cover the daily needs of our workers, especially those who need to provide for their families,” Villanueva lamented.

He stressed that insufficient workers’ salaries are the very reason why the upper chamber has been pushing for the inclusion of ‘living wage’ as one of the criteria in determining the minimum wage, “in line with the mandate of the Constitution.”

“Living wage will consider the employees' and their families' nourishment, clothing, shelter and education, and general well-being,” he said.

As the new Committee on Labor Chair, Villanueva committed that they will prioritize the discussion of the Senate Bill 2140 once the plenary session resumes.