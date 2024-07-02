Sen. Angara on his appointment as new DepEd Secretary

President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. has appointed Senator Juan Edgardo “Sonny” Angara as the new Secretary of the Department of Education (DepEd), replacing Vice President Sara Duterte who filed her resignation last 19 June 2024.

Here's the statement of Senator Sonny Angara on his appointment as Secretary of the Department of Education:

I am deeply honored and grateful to President Ferdinand R. Marcos Jr. for the trust he has placed in me by appointing me as the Secretary of the Department of Education. This significant responsibility is one I accept with humility and a profound sense of duty.

I am committed to working with all sectors of society, including my predecessor, Vice President Sara Duterte, to ensure that every Filipino child has access to quality education. I look forward to building upon her accomplishments.

Education is the cornerstone of our nation's future, and it is through collective effort that we can address the challenges and seize the opportunities ahead. I am eager to collaborate with President Marcos and the entire administration in serving our students, supporting our teachers, and enhancing the overall quality of education in our country.

Thank you once again to President Marcos for this opportunity. Together, with the dedication of all stakeholders, we will strive to create a brighter future for our nation through education.

(via Jom Garner)