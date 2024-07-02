METRO

San Juan’s ‘Boy Dila’ apologizes

San Juan City Mayor Francis Zamora on Tuesday has presented the individual who went viral on social media for his antics during the city’s Wattah Wattah Festival recently.

The individual — identified as Lexter Castro and now famous on social media as “Boy Dila” — was shown in the video dousing a motorcycle rider with water using a water gun while sticking his tongue out.

The incident, which quickly garnered millions of views, has stirred significant controversy and criticism from netizens as Castro’s actions — which many deemed disrespectful and reckless — led to widespread backlash.

Initially, Castro responded to the criticism by posting defiant videos that further aggravated the situation, but in the end sought a meeting with the local government to apologize for the incident.

In a media briefing on Tuesday afternoon, Zamora stressed the importance of responsible behavior and the impact of actions on the community.

