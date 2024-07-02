Rape suspect nabbed at NAIA 3

The Philippine National Police Aviation Security Group (PNP-AVSEGROUP), in coordination with the Criminal Investigation and Detection Group-Anti-Transnational Crime Unit (CIDG-ATCU), apprehended a rape suspect at Ninoy Aquino International Airport (NAIA) Terminal 3 last 1 July 2024.

Initial reports said that the 32-year-old Filipino male resident of Pasay City was attempting to depart the country on a flight bound for Osaka, Japan, when he was apprehended.

The Bureau of Immigration (BI) confirmed the suspect’s identity and discovered an outstanding warrant of arrest issued on 23 January 2024, by Judge Vernard V. Quijano of the Regional Trial Court, Branch 123 in Bian City, Laguna.

The warrant, under Republic Act 8353 (Special Protection of Children Against Abuse, Exploitation and Discrimination Act) with Criminal Case No. 5891-B-2024, is a non-bailable charge.

Authorities said that the suspect was informed of his constitutional rights and the charges against him during the arrest and an alternative recording device was also used, as mandated by law.

The suspect is currently detained at Camp Crame by CIDG-ATCU while formal inquest proceedings are underway.