Pia Wurtzbach’s harrowing elevator moment

Accompanied by her sister Sarah and her videographer Magic Liwanag, Pia shared her creepy experience getting stuck in a hotel elevator for over 10 minutes via her official Instagram account.

“Thought we only saw this in movies. Here’s another adventure with @sarahwurtzbach and

@magicliwanag… on his birthday! What would you do if you got stuck in an elevator?” she said in her caption.

While trapped in the elevator, the Miss Universe queen tried to lighten the situation. At one point, she was dramatic in her aria while clinging to the handrail of the elevator. In exasperation perhaps, she and her videographer sat on the elevator floor.

Liwanag was seen talking to someone and asking for help, which came after more than 10 minutes when finally the doors opened.