Pia Wurtzbach’s harrowing elevator moment

Beauty queen Pia Wurtzbach had a very memorable elevator experience she will not soon forget.
Accompanied by her sister Sarah and her videographer Magic Liwanag, Pia shared her creepy experience getting stuck in a hotel elevator for over 10 minutes via her official Instagram account.
“Thought we only saw this in movies. Here’s another adventure with @sarahwurtzbach and
@magicliwanag… on his birthday! What would you do if you got stuck in an elevator?” she said in her caption.
While trapped in the elevator, the Miss Universe queen tried to lighten the situation. At one point, she was dramatic in her aria while clinging to the handrail of the elevator. In exasperation perhaps, she and her videographer sat on the elevator floor.
Liwanag was seen talking to someone and asking for help, which came after more than 10 minutes when finally the doors opened.
Dennis Trillo’s Tiktok account hacked?
Dennis Trillo’s management, Aguila Entertainment, denied it was the actor who was angrily answering fans on his Tiktok account.
“We would like to inform the public that Dennis Trillo’s Tiktok account has been hacked around noontime today, 1 July, 2024. There were some comments made using his name and we assure everyone that it was not his doing. It is very unlikely of Dennis to make such remarks and he is a person who has nothing but kindness and respect in his heart.
“We are currently fixing the matter to avoid this incident from happening again. Thank you,” the statement said.
This came right on the heels of a viral post when Trillo took a jab at his former network, ABS-CBN, when asked why Jennylyn Mercado was not included in the Kapuso Station ID.
“May ABS-CBN pa ba,” came his reply.
But netizens did not buy his management’s denial as one said, “Ang bait naman po ng hacker, nag-off pa ng comment section (How nice of the hacker to have turned off the comment section),” one snidely remarked.
Anne Curtis mourns pet Mogwai’s passing
It’s Showtime host Anne Curtis paid a tribute to her 11-year-old cat Mogwai who passed away 30 June.
“On a rainy Sunday afternoon, after almost 11 years of being part of our family, our dearest Mogwai has crossed over the rainbow bridge. He will always be my little gremlin munchkin. Sweet dreams old man. We are going to miss him,” came Curtis’ caption on her Instagram photo showing Mogwai when she was still alive.
Fans loved Anne for her tribute as one said: “He was still very lucky because you did love him, God bless.”
‘High Street’ trailer shocks netizens
Netizens were filled with intense excitement after High Street dropped a special trailer that featured shocking revelations.
One is where Sky (Andrea Brillantes) bolsters her efforts in search for her half-sister Z (Daniela Stranner), which puts her at greater risk now that her enemies plan to eliminate her, led by the evil brother-sister tandem of William and Tori (Mon Confiado and Dimples Romana).
There’s also the potential heartbreaks in the series involving the relationships of Roxy and Archie (Xyriel Manabat and Elijah Canlas), as well as that of Tim and Poch (Zaijian Jaranilla and Miggy Jimenez). In the trailer, Archie is seen in tears after he finally returns to Roxy and begs her to give their relationship a second chance.