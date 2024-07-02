Phl Navy monitors decline of Chinese ships in WPS

The Philippine Navy has noticed a big reduction in Chinese vessels monitored in the West Philippine Sea.

From a high of 129 deployed from 18 to 24 June, the number is down to 95.

China’s biggest deployment was seen in Pag-asa (Thitu) Island with 22 vessels including a China Coast Guard (CCG) ship, a People’s Liberation Army Navy warship, and 20 Chinese maritime militia vessels (CMMVs).

Chinese vessels were also spotted in Ayungin (Second Thomas) Shoal, Julian Felipe (Whitsun) Reef, Bajo de Masinloc, Panata Island, Escoda (Sabina) Shoal, Recto (Reed) Bank and Parola Island.

There were no Chinese Ships on Kota (Loaita) Island, Likas (West York) Island, Lawak (Nanshan) Island and Patag (Flat) Island.

In a related development, the Chinese Coast Guard has yet to return firearms it seized from Philippine Navy personnel during a tense confrontation at Ayungin Shoal on 17 June, described by a navy spokesperson as China’s “most aggressive action” to date.

Rear Admiral Roy Vincent Trinidad, spokesperson for the West Philippine Sea operations, stated that the military’s formal request to recover the confiscated firearms has been forwarded to relevant government agencies.

“We are currently awaiting their response,” he remarked during a press conference at Camp Aguinaldo on Tuesday.

Trinidad criticized China’s increasing belligerence towards Filipinos in the WPS, labeling the June 17 incident as premeditated and the most severe action by Chinese Communist Party agents in the area’s recent history.

He emphasized that China’s recent activities in the WPS exemplify its unlawful presence in Philippine waters.

“Their actions are illegal, coercive, aggressive, and deceptive,” he underscored.

“We are raising this issue to prevent unintended consequences; these unlawful actions heighten the risk of miscalculations,” he concluded.

Trinidad defended its action inside the country’s exclusive economic zone as he responded to a report from China’s Global Times alleging Philippine reclamation activities at Escoda (Sabina) Shoal to establish a permanent base.

“Our sovereignty and sovereign rights belong exclusively to the Philippines, as demonstrated by our government’s actions. We have the prerogative to undertake any activities within our exclusive economic zone,” Trinidad asserted.

He highlighted the Philippine Coast Guard’s deployment of vessels to deliver essential supplies like cement, food, fuel, and freshwater to BRP Teresa Magbanua (MRRV-9701) at Escoda Shoal since 18 April, crucial for monitoring suspected Chinese reclamation efforts.

“These are measures the Philippines will pursue as necessary. Rest assured, we are committed to safeguarding our territorial integrity,” Trinidad affirmed.