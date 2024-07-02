NEWS

Phl Navy confirms ‘drastic decline’ of Chinese vessels in WPS

(FILES) This photo, taken on 20 September 2023, shows a Philippine fisherman aboard his outrigger boat sailing past a Chinese coast guard ship near the Chinese-controlled Scarborough Shoal in the disputed South China Sea. China, which claims sovereignty over almost the entire South China Sea, took control of Scarborough Shoal from the Philippines in 2012. Since then, it has deployed coast guard and other vessels to block or restrict access to this fishing ground, utilized by generations of Filipinos.
There was a drastic reduction in the number of Chinese vessels monitored in the West Philippine Sea last week.

The Philippine Navy’s latest monitoring data showed 95 Chinese vessels swarming in the WPS and in features located within the country’s exclusive economic zone (EEZ) from 25 June to 1 July.

The number was lower than the 129 Chinese vessels deployed from 18 to 24 June.

China’s biggest deployment was seen in Pag-asa (Thitu) Island with a total of 22 vessels including a China Coast Guard (CCG) ship, a People’s Liberation Army Navy warship, and 20 Chinese maritime militia vessels (CMMVs).

There were 20 Chinese vessels each in Ayungin (Second Thomas) Shoal and Julian Felipe (Whitsun) Reef.

Other features with the presence of Chinese vessels include Bajo de Masinloc with 14; Panata Island (Lankiam Cay) with eight; Escoda (Sabina) Shoal with six; Recto (Reed) Bank with four; and Parola Island (Northeast Cay) with one.

The Philippine Navy noted there were no monitored Chinese vessels on Kota (Loaita) Island, Likas (West York) Island, Lawak (Nanshan) Island, and Patag (Flat) Island.

