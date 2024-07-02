Phl Navy confirms ‘drastic decline’ of Chinese vessels in WPS

There was a drastic reduction in the number of Chinese vessels monitored in the West Philippine Sea last week.

The Philippine Navy’s latest monitoring data showed 95 Chinese vessels swarming in the WPS and in features located within the country’s exclusive economic zone (EEZ) from 25 June to 1 July.

The number was lower than the 129 Chinese vessels deployed from 18 to 24 June.

China’s biggest deployment was seen in Pag-asa (Thitu) Island with a total of 22 vessels including a China Coast Guard (CCG) ship, a People’s Liberation Army Navy warship, and 20 Chinese maritime militia vessels (CMMVs).

There were 20 Chinese vessels each in Ayungin (Second Thomas) Shoal and Julian Felipe (Whitsun) Reef.

Other features with the presence of Chinese vessels include Bajo de Masinloc with 14; Panata Island (Lankiam Cay) with eight; Escoda (Sabina) Shoal with six; Recto (Reed) Bank with four; and Parola Island (Northeast Cay) with one.

The Philippine Navy noted there were no monitored Chinese vessels on Kota (Loaita) Island, Likas (West York) Island, Lawak (Nanshan) Island, and Patag (Flat) Island.