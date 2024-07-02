Phl, China forge alliance vs POGO crimes

The Philippines and China pledged to enhance their cooperation in combating transnational organized crime linked to Philippine Offshore Gaming Operators (POGOs), the Presidential Anti-Organized Crime Commission (PAOCC) and the Chinese Embassy in Manila said on Tuesday.

The commitment came after a productive meeting between Executive Secretary Lucas Bersamin and Chinese Ambassador Huang Xilian on Monday.

In a social media post, the Chinese Embassy in Manila said both Beijing and Manila exchanged views on recent key cases of mutual concern.

“(Both sides) agreed to strengthen China-Philippines law enforcement cooperation, jointly combat transnational crime, and better protect the lives and property of the people of the two countries,” the Chinese Embassy said.

Recently, a Pogo raid in Porac, Pampanga resulted in the apprehension of 190 individuals. A separate raid in Bamban, Tarlac led to the rescue of 499 foreign workers.

The PAOCC, for its part, noted that the Chinese embassy was actively cooperating and keeping open the channels of communication with its Philippine counterparts during the crackdown on individuals involved in POGO-related crimes.

“The strengthened cooperation between China and the Philippines sends a clear message to criminal syndicates operating across borders that their malicious activities will not be tolerated nor allowed to undermine the security and stability of the two nations,” the PAOCC said.

“It also paves the way for the exchange of expertise, intelligence, and collaboration, enabling the authorities on both sides to effectively disrupt and dismantle the criminal networks,” the PAOCC added.

The PAOCC also pointed out that the renewed commitment signifies the proactive steps taken by both countries to protect their people and maintain law and order.

With a confident and determined approach, the PAOCC said both countries are well-positioned to overcome any challenges and ensure that justice will prevail over the criminal activities.