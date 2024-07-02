PHL athletes feel warmth in Metz

Filipino athletes are in high spirits nine days since arriving in the French city of Metz to apply finishing touches in their preparation for the Paris Olympics.

Philippine Olympic Committee president Abraham “Bambol” Tolentino said the training camp is in full swing with the athletes showing incredible resolve and determination to get better and increase their collection of Olympic medals when the Summer Games open on 26 July.

“You can feel it in their eyes and you can see it in their actions,” said Tolentino, referring to the enthusiasm that eight of the 20 Filipino athletes have been showing inside the training camp.

The Metz camp is the first time for Filipino athletes to train together in the final stretch heading into the Summer Games.

Inside the training camp are weightlifters Vanessa Sarno, Elreen Ando and John Febuar Ceniza; boxers Aira Villegas, Hergie Bacyadan, Carlo Paalam and Nesthy Petecio; and rower Joanie Delgaco.

World champion gymnast Carlos Yulo also hit town over the weekend and also due in Metz are his fellow gymnasts Levi Jung-Ruivivar, Aleah Finnegan and Emma Malabuyo, boxer Eumir Felix Marcial and fencer Samantha Catantan.

But with a very lean delegation, Toletino has to be very hands-on in attending to the needs of the national delegation.

“It’s like doing what a dad does to his family,” said Tolentino, who along with secretary-general Wharton Chan and training camp director Nico Huelgas, have become familiar faces with the staff of the local supermarket and stores where they do errands and marketing at least once in four days for the athletes’ needs.

“Tatay na tatay,” said Tolentino, adding “but we won’t forget to thank Him for all the reasons why we’re here and for all the goals we have set in Paris.”

The first Sunday in Metz saw the team attending Holy Mass at the St. Bernard Church with members of the Filipino Community, Department of Moselle and the Philippine Embassy in France.

“It’s home away from home that makes our athletes feel better and all psyched up for the Olympics,” Tolentino said.