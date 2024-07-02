PBBM, Liza greet ‘Mama Meldy’ on her 95th

President Ferdinand “Bongbong” Marcos Jr. and First Lady Liza Araneta-Marcos greeted former First Lady Imelda Marcos on her 95th birthday yesterday.

The First Couple uploaded a picture collage on their social media pages.

“Happy, happy birthday mom. Thank you for teaching me and your grandchildren to be gracious, kind, and compassionate,” the President wrote in a social media post accompanied by a photo collage of him, his mother, and his children through the years.

Araneta-Marcos also posted a birthday greeting to her mother-in-law, whom she calls “Mama Meldy,” in a separate Instagram post as one of the former first lady’s well-wishers.

“Happy 95th birthday Mama Meldy. Thank you for being a second mother to me. You are and always will be my First Lady,” she said.

“(Love) you. Mean it,” she added.

Malacañang said the former first lady, known for her opulent lifestyle and extensive shoe collection during her years in Malacañang from 1965 to 1986, opted for a more subdued birthday celebration this year.

“Yes, there is a celebration, but it’s a quiet celebration with family and friends,” a Palace official said in a Viber message.

Imelda Marcos, born on 2 July 1929, was First Lady for over two decades during the presidency of her husband, Ferdinand Marcos Sr., spanning 1965 until their ouster in the 1986 People Power Revolution.

After returning from exile in Hawaii, she reentered the political arena alongside her children. She was elected to the House representing Leyte from 1995 to 1998 and later Ilocos Norte from 2010 to 2019.