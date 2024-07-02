PAOCC: China, Philippines pledge cooperation to combat POGO-related crimes

China and the Philippines pledged to enhance their cooperation in combating transnational organized crime linked to Philippine Offshore Gaming Operators (POGOs), the Presidential Anti-Organized Crime Commission (PAOCC) and the Chinese Embassy in Manila said on Tuesday.

The commitment came after a productive meeting between Chinese Ambassador Huang Xilian and Executive Secretary Lucas Bersamin on Monday.

In a social media post, the Chinese Embassy in Manila said both Beijing and Manila exchanged views on recent key cases of mutual concern.

(Both sides) agreed to strengthen China-Philippines law enforcement cooperation, jointly combat transnational crime, and better protect the lives and property of the people of the two countries," the Chinese Embassy said.