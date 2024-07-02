Palawan crowns new Mutya during Baragatan sa Palawan Festival 2024

The Province of Palawan crowned its new Mutya ng Palawan in glittering fashion during the Grand Coronation Night last 22 June at the Provincial Capitol Convention Center.
Gerlyn Gregas II, an education student, stood tall at 5’7.5” representing the “land of a thousand caves” Municipality of Quezon. She bested 18 other candidates from the different towns of Palawan to win the crown and other prizes.
Mutya ng Palawan is one of the highlights of the annual Baragatan sa Palawan Festival, the province’s biggest cultural event. It celebrates the founding of Palawan’s civil government which is 122 years old this year.
The pageant’s distinguished Board of Judges was chaired by James G. Lorenzana, president of Okada Foundation. Joining him were Fashion Design Council of the Philippines president JC Buendia, supermodel and style icon Tweetie de Leon, Miss Universe 3rd runner-up Ariella Arida, international award-winning filmmaker Gabby Malvar, Palawan cultural advocate Dinggot Conde-Prieto, award-winning journalist and author Yasmin Arquiza, international photographer Joe Agdeppa, celebrated chef Cecile Chang-Moeller, and office of Speaker Martin Romualdez executive assistant Karl F. Legazpi, among others.
The convention center was packed and the successful event was hosted by award-winning host and former top model Bianca Valerio. There were special performances that kept everyone entertained that evening. The audience was serenaded by singer/actor Anthony Rosaldo and dance numbers from the Palawan Dance Ensemble.