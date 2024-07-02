SOCIAL SET

Palawan crowns new Mutya during Baragatan sa Palawan Festival 2024

Mutya ng Palawan is one of the highlights of the annual Baragatan sa Palawan Festival, the province’s biggest cultural event
Mutya ng Palawan second runner-up Marjorie Gabo (Cuyo), MNP North Gloria Mae Salie (Bataraza), Mutya ng Palawan 2024 Gerlyn Gregas (Quezon), MNP South Juzien Kate Barcoma (Taytay) and MNP first runner-up Risha Angela Bacones (Busuanga).
The Province of Palawan crowned its new Mutya ng Palawan in glittering fashion during the Grand Coronation Night last 22 June at the Provincial Capitol Convention Center.

Gerlyn Gregas II, an education student, stood tall at 5’7.5” representing the “land of a thousand caves” Municipality of Quezon. She bested 18 other candidates from the different towns of Palawan to win the crown and other prizes.

The 19 contestants for Mutya ng Palawan 2024 in their opening number dresses by Jor-El Espina.
Mutya ng Palawan is one of the highlights of the annual Baragatan sa Palawan Festival, the province’s biggest cultural event. It celebrates the founding of Palawan’s civil government which is 122 years old this year.

host Bianca Valerio.
Gabriel Malvar and Karl ‘Koko’ Legazpi.
Board Member Nieves Rosento of the 1st District of Palawan.
Gov. Victorino Dennis M. Socrates.
(FROM left) Elizabeth Sabando, Mutya committee member Grace Mendoza, Baragatan sa Palawan 2024 chairperson Cesar Sammy Magbanua and Mutya committee members Karen Ganapin-Seville and Edgar Oquendo.
Lorenzo Tanchay-Española with Baragatan sa Palawan 2024 chairperson Cesar Sammy Magbanua.
Yasmin Arquiza and Marie Teodora ‘Dinggot’ Conde-Prieto.
Cecille Chang-Moeller.
The pageant’s distinguished Board of Judges was chaired by James G. Lorenzana, president of Okada Foundation. Joining him were Fashion Design Council of the Philippines president JC Buendia, supermodel and style icon Tweetie de Leon, Miss Universe 3rd runner-up Ariella Arida, international award-winning filmmaker Gabby Malvar, Palawan cultural advocate Dinggot Conde-Prieto, award-winning journalist and author Yasmin Arquiza, international photographer Joe Agdeppa, celebrated chef Cecile Chang-Moeller, and office of Speaker Martin Romualdez executive assistant Karl F. Legazpi, among others.

The convention center was packed and the successful event was hosted by award-winning host and former top model Bianca Valerio. There were special performances that kept everyone entertained that evening. The audience was serenaded by singer/actor Anthony Rosaldo and dance numbers from the Palawan Dance Ensemble.

DAILY TRIBUNE columnist Luis Espiritu with the Mutya queens.
James Lorenzana, president of Okada Foundation and chairman of the Board of Judges for Mutya ng Palawan 2024.
Joe Chua-Agdeppa
Miss Universe 2013 third runner-up Ariella Arida, Pau Barroma and Fashion Design Council of the Philippines president JC Buendia.
Singer Anthony Rosaldo .
THE annual pageant was celebrated in glistening fashion and sumptuous feast.
Daniel Vincent Gabuco
Fashion icon Maria Lourdes ‘Tweetie’ de Leon.
