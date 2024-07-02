Palawan crowns new Mutya during Baragatan sa Palawan Festival 2024

The Province of Palawan crowned its new Mutya ng Palawan in glittering fashion during the Grand Coronation Night last 22 June at the Provincial Capitol Convention Center.

Gerlyn Gregas II, an education student, stood tall at 5’7.5” representing the “land of a thousand caves” Municipality of Quezon. She bested 18 other candidates from the different towns of Palawan to win the crown and other prizes.