P35-wage increase in NCR earns mixed reactions from workers

The P35-wage increase in the National Capital Region (NCR) earned mixed reactions from workers.

In an interview with DAILY TRIBUNE, Gab, an instructor from a university in Manila, said the increase is “unjust.”

“Sapat lang sa dulo ng MRT/LRT station ng isang byahe. E kung araw-araw bumibyahe? paano pa kaya pambigas na nasa 60 per kilo? (It’s just enough for MRT/LRT fare. What if you travel every day? How about buying rice at 60 per kilo?)” he added.

Jesus, an employee from one of the country’s top publishing houses, said he’s not sure if the increase would be enough, especially now that basic commodities are getting more and more expensive.

Meanwhile, Justine, a video editor, said he thinks the P35-wage increase is “too low.”

“Masyadong mababa yan kasi mataas na yung mga bilihin sa market e. Buti sana kung yung pagbilis ng pagtaas ng bilihin e ganon din kabilis yung wage increase. Kaso hindi ganun (That is too low because the prices in the market are already high. It would be good if the rate of price increase was as fast as the wage increase. That's not the case),” he continued.

“Lalong hindi pala yan magiging effective kung masyadong malaki yung pamilya (It will not be effective especially if the family is too big),” he added.

Vanessa, a media worker, said she thinks the wage increase will not be able to meet the rising prices of goods, electricity, and water.

She also hopes that there will be a nationwide wage hike.

The Department of Labor and Employment on Monday announced a P35 wage increase for workers in Metro Manila.

This now brings the daily minimum wage in the region from P610 to P645 for the non-agriculture sector and from P573 to P608 for agriculture sector, service, and retail establishments employing 15 or less workers, and manufacturing establishments regularly employing less than 10 workers.

The wage increase will take effect on 17 July.