Operators worried as text scams bypass telco networks

The Philippine Chamber of Telecommunications Operators (PCTO) has raised the alarm over the influx of fraudulent messages received by mobile users from sources outside of telecommunications networks.

Thus, the PCTO appealed for an enhanced collaboration among industry participants, relevant government entities, and stakeholders to combat emerging fraudulent tactics effectively.

Evading robust filters

“This new wave of scam messages is worrisome as fraudsters have resorted to methods that do not pass through telco networks, thus they can evade our already robust filters,” PCTO president and Globe general counsel Atty. Froilan Castelo said.

“Industry players and key stakeholders must work together to combat this trend. Let’s focus on finding ways to defeat our common enemy: scammers,” he said.

Castelo pointed out that the rise in malicious messages sent out through methods outside the cellular network persists despite stringent security measures against scams and spam SMS.

Methods that evade telco networks include using over-the-top media services or chat apps, Rich Communication Services chats for Android users and other Internet-based messaging platforms.

Foreign mobile numbers

Through these means, fraudsters can send messages to target users even while using foreign mobile numbers.

This new wave of scam messages is worrisome as fraudsters have resorted to methods that do not pass through telco networks, thus they can evade our already robust filters.

Another persistent headache is the use of International Mobile Subscriber Identity catchers or fake cell towers to target mobile users within a certain area.

Spoofing is especially difficult for mobile users to detect as it allows fraudsters to send out an SMS that appears to be official advisories from reputable sources, directing victims to malicious online pages through embedded clickable links.