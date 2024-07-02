Oldest PDL release signals hope, says DoJ

Department of Justice (DoJ) Secretary Jesus Crispin Remulla on Tuesday highlighted the Philippines’ improving corrections system following the release of the country’s oldest inmate recently.

This comes after no less than President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. ordered the commutation of sentence of the 85-year-old person deprived of liberty (PDL) Gerardo Dela Pena signed by Executive Secretary Lucas Bersamin which commuted Dela Pena’s sentence to a definite 12 years.

His Good Conduct Time Allowance (GCTA) credits of 11 months and 15 days also paved way for his freedom.

Dela Pena was released from the New Bilibid Prison last Sunday, 30 June 2024.

“I wish Mr. Dela Pena well as he embarks on a new journey of his life. This serves as a beacon of hope to other qualified PDLs,” Remulla said.

Meantime, Kapatid — a prisoner rights group — extended its heartfelt gratitude to Remulla for facilitating Dela Pena’s release.

Reports said that the PDL was convicted of murder, a common crime and not for a political crime which is aimed against the political order, as well as such common crimes as may be committed to achieve a political purpose.