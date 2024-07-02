New works from brilliant talents

Seguerra seems to have mastered the art of correct diaphragmatic singing without sounding operatic. His diaphragmatic singing doesn’t make him sound throaty at all when he soars. He studied for some years at the Conservatory of Music of the University of Santo Tomas though we’re not sure if that was where he learned to sing the way he does.

There are some lines and bars of a song in which he hardly opens his mouth, and yet the words come out clear and the pitch is perfect. Was it the microphone he was using or his sheer mastery of correct and educated singing? The (fake?) “birit” pop “royalties” of the country should find time to have a tutorial with him so they do not write and make faces when straining for the soaring notes.

One long suite of the concert is billed as “Watch Ice Ice-fy Your Favorites” and it was where he easily demonstrated how to soar without splitting the audience eardrums and without contorting the body and the face. It’s a long segment where he slowed down about a dozen dance tunes including “Build Me Up, Buttercup” and “Dancing Queen.”

That concert was Friday night and the afternoon of the next day (Saturday, 29 June), the couple Ice and Liza portrayed the lead characters in Choosing (Not a Straight Play) at Power Mac Center Spotlight Blackbox Theater in Makati at 3 p.m. and 8 p.m., under the direction of Anton Juan. They did it again yesterday (Sunday, 30 June).

On 6 July, they’ll go on stage again at 3 p.m. but on 7 July, they’ll perform at 2 p.m., 4:30 p.m. and 8 p.m.

By the way, the Music Museum was almost SRO the night of Videoke Hits (The Repeat). After the couple is done with their play in Makati, we hope Seguerra will do one or two more repeats.

The couple produces almost all of their shows now, including foreign films shown first in international film festivals and, later, also in the Philippines, hopefully. (Local bookers may not find the film commercial enough for theater release.)



Guess who is “threatening” to do a musical film? Yes, film, not a play.

Cannes winner Brillante Mendoza, that’s who.

He expressed that desire to a mass media outlet, not to some untrained vloggers who lack education in journalism.

Would Brillante care to do it with, or for Viva Films or its subsidiary Vivamax, assuming the huge and wealthy Viva Communications Inc. (VCI) would be willing to bankroll a musical?

But Mendoza seems to be not in speaking and working terms these days even as he has had about a dozen movies with VCI. Mendoza seems to be on his own now because Netflix takes his films now. His two-part Moro will start streaming soon on Netflix.