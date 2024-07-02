NCR dengue cases decline

The Department of Health (DoH) on Tuesday revealed that cases of dengue infection in the National Capital Region (NCR) have seen a decrease by at least 16.39 percent in the first half of 2024 compared to the same period last year.

DoH Infectious Disease Prevention and Control Cluster medical officer Adorissa Jurao disclosed that 6,531 cases were recorded from 1 January to 22 June — down from 7,811 cases during the same period in 2023.

According to data from the regional epidemiology surveillance unit, Quezon City had the most cases with 1,653, accounting for 25.31 percent of the total. The 5-to-9 age group saw the highest number of infections, with 1,830 cases or 28.02 percent.

Despite the decrease, seven deaths were reported. However, the region remains below the alert threshold.

Jurao attributed the decline to improved coordination between local government units, the DoH, and other health facilities.