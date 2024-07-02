MoCAF 2024: Celebrating diversity and local artistry

As an inclusive and community-centered platform, the Modern and Contemporary Art Festival (MoCAF) pulls out all the stops in its third year but not without losing sight.
In 2022, it was first envisioned to showcase the country’s evolving art scene, educating new audiences and piquing the interest of established aficionados. In 2023, it continued with the inclusive format but with the addition of the innovative community-oriented MoCAF XP.
“MoCAF was the first to welcome back local art lovers after a prolonged lockdown with the very first face-to-face presentation of artworks by both masters and new artists alike,” shared festival chairperson Ricky Francisco.
The diverse art-related experiences brought MoCAF closer to a wider and younger audience through the help of small local enterprises and establishments. It further pushed the limits of MoCAF Discoveries with a curated exhibition for several emerging artists to further nurture their craft. Others from the initial MoCAF Discoveries were already invited by some of the participating galleries to be part of their program.
Francisco further states, “Our pioneering MoCAF Discoveries gave a critical platform for young artists, many of whom like Carla Gamalinda, Gelo Montiero, Wendel Candawan, RAFA, Seth Corda and Ian Inoy among others now have flourishing careers.”
Suite 3001 on the 30th floor of Ascott BGC was transformed into a mini art gallery that offered a glimpse of the upcoming festival. MoCAF 2024 unveiled its plans through a media launch that provided a glimpse into this year’s festivities. The living room space displayed some of the highlights of this year’s MoCAF Discoveries, with the master’s bedroom exhibiting a piece from Special Exhibitions artist RV Basco, as well as a few artists under the group show of VeryGood Gallery.
Special exhibitions
From 5 to 7 July, MoCAF is geared to execute a much bigger and more impactful festival and introduce new programs at the heart of bustling lifestyle hub Bonifacio Global City. A rich selection of both artisans and galleries is set to house the entirety of the four-story Marquis Events Place. MoCAF is empowered to offer more with 47 galleries in total, relevant MoCAF Dialogues and the introduction of the MoCAF XTN, among others with a grander space.
A total of 24 galleries, with seven being foreign galleries, will house the Main Ballroom. Visitors will appreciate an extensive lineup of 11 Special Exhibitions that include event-exclusive pieces by seasoned creatives Katrina Cuenca and Michael Cacnio, as well as curated shows by the Department of Tourism. About 14 of the pioneering MoCAF Discoveries in 2023 roster will come back this year, as well as welcoming 28 new artists under its wing.
MoCAF XTN, a new format to “extend” the event’s reach and offerings, with the understanding that supporting start-ups fosters diversity, will debut as an extended venue to young, potentially game-changing galleries, artisanal shops and artists’ groups. MoCAF XTN will accommodate an additional 13 galleries and collectives to the event in total.
A variety of food concessionaires, new live art and activations sections and five insightful panel discussions on topics, such as plagiarism, art conservation and other relevant art issues through MoCAF Dialogues will be available to further enhance the festivalgoers’ experience and excitement.
“It’s always been a goal of MoCAF to reach out to the community. I think what MoCAF is also known for is how relaxed it is for the festival goers; it doesn’t pressure you to roam around. We want festivalgoers to simply enjoy and breathe in the art experience,” festival director Coleen Wong shares.
Attendees can secure their festival tickets at www.mocaf.net. Tickets are priced at P300. Students, PWDs and senior citizens can also avail of these at a discounted price.