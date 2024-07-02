MoCAF 2024: Celebrating diversity and local artistry

As an inclusive and community-centered platform, the Modern and Contemporary Art Festival (MoCAF) pulls out all the stops in its third year but not without losing sight.

In 2022, it was first envisioned to showcase the country’s evolving art scene, educating new audiences and piquing the interest of established aficionados. In 2023, it continued with the inclusive format but with the addition of the innovative community-oriented MoCAF XP.

“MoCAF was the first to welcome back local art lovers after a prolonged lockdown with the very first face-to-face presentation of artworks by both masters and new artists alike,” shared festival chairperson Ricky Francisco.

The diverse art-related experiences brought MoCAF closer to a wider and younger audience through the help of small local enterprises and establishments. It further pushed the limits of MoCAF Discoveries with a curated exhibition for several emerging artists to further nurture their craft. Others from the initial MoCAF Discoveries were already invited by some of the participating galleries to be part of their program.

Francisco further states, “Our pioneering MoCAF Discoveries gave a critical platform for young artists, many of whom like Carla Gamalinda, Gelo Montiero, Wendel Candawan, RAFA, Seth Corda and Ian Inoy among others now have flourishing careers.”

Suite 3001 on the 30th floor of Ascott BGC was transformed into a mini art gallery that offered a glimpse of the upcoming festival. MoCAF 2024 unveiled its plans through a media launch that provided a glimpse into this year’s festivities. The living room space displayed some of the highlights of this year’s MoCAF Discoveries, with the master’s bedroom exhibiting a piece from Special Exhibitions artist RV Basco, as well as a few artists under the group show of VeryGood Gallery.