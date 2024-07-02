Photos

MCJ partners with PUP for PDL's education

LOOK: (From L-R) Dr. Rudolf Anthony Lacerna, Institute of Open and Education Director; Dr. Guillermo Bernabe, Executive Director, Open University System; J/ CSupt Clint Russel A. Tangeres, Regional Director of the Jail Bureau; Dr. Anna Ruby P. Gapasin, Vice President for Research, Extension and Development; J/ Supt. Lino M. Soriano, City Jail Warden, Manila City Jail Male Dorm; and SJ01 Linda C. Lominio, Welfare and Development Officer, Manila City Jail Male Dormitory, pose for posterity during the signing of agreements between the Manila City Jail Male Dorm and Polytechnic University of the Philippines (PUP) for the tertiary education program for Persons Deprived of Liberty (PDL) on 2 July 2024. PUP will offer four Bachelor of Science degrees for free, namely, Bachelor in Public Administration, BS Business Administration Major in Marketing Management (BSBAMM), BSBA in Human Resource Management (BSBAHRM), and BS in Entrepreneurship, using a blended learning system, with classes starting in September 2024. The BJMP will provide the necessary resources, aligning with their rehabilitation goals for PDL. | via YUMMIE DINGDING