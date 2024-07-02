MBC hails Angara’s designation as Education secretary

The Makati Business Club congratulates Senator Juan Edgardo “Sonny” M. Angara on his appointment as secretary of the Department of Education (DepEd).

Senator Angara’s work on education policy and legislation includes proposing Senate Joint Resolution No. 10 for the creation of the Second Congressional Commission on Education, serving as one of EDCOM 2’s Commissioners, and co-chairing its Governance and Finance Standing Committee.

According to the Organisation for Economic Co-operation and Development (OECD)’s latest Program for International Assessment Report (PISA), the Philippines ranked last among its ASEAN peers in the areas of science, reading and mathematics.

Urgent need

The Philippines ranked 77th out of 81 countries that participated in the survey. These results highlight the urgent need for an experienced leader who will be able to transform and revive the Philippine education system.

A well-educated population is key to creating a competitive workforce that will be able to keep up with rapid technological developments given the acceleration of artificial intelligence.

MBC looks forward to working with Senator Angara and wishes him all the best in this critical role, to ensure that elementary and high school principals and teachers are equipped with the literacy, technical, and character skills needed to prepare Filipino children and youth to meet the challenges of the future.