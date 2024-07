VIDEOS

MARKERS OF RE'IM MASSACRE VICTIMS

WATCH: An Israeli soldier checks the markers of the victims of the Re'im music festival massacre on 7 October. A total of 364 civilians were killed and many more wounded by Hamas at the Supernova Sukkot Gathering, an open-air music festival during the Jewish holiday of Shemini Atzeret near kibbutz Re'im in Israel. | via Julius Manicad