Maris Racal, Anthony Jennings as newest endorsers of Filipino food chain

The dynamic duo of Maris Racal and Anthony Jennings, popularly known as MaThon, has been named the newest endorsers of Mang Inasal Pork BBQ.

Recently recognized as the breakthrough love team of the year, their chemistry and vibrant personalities make them the perfect ambassadors for the brand.

“Maris and Anthony are among the most talented stars of their generation. Their talent, chemistry and fun personalities strongly connect with Mang Inasal and our customers,” Mang Inasal president Mike V. Castro said.

“They were recently declared the Breakthrough Love Team of the Year, and for us at Mang Inasal, Pork BBQ is a breakthrough product now enjoyed by many of our customers. We can’t wait for more people to enjoy it through the captivating power of MaThon.”

Maris and Anthony are equally thrilled about joining the Mang Inasal family, as they both have a long-standing love for the brand.

“I’ve been a Mang Inasal customer since I was a kid because my family loves it,” Maris shared. “Enjoying Pork BBQ makes me really happy because I can eat it even while doing other things. I can write, sing and even talk to my friends while eating it.”

For Anthony, the unique taste of Pork BBQ is what makes it special. “It’s smoky-sweet, super tender and very delicious! That’s why whenever I’m away, I go out of my way to visit Mang Inasal and enjoy their Pork BBQ.”

Mang Inasal Pork BBQ comes in various meal options, with the most affordable starting at P99 for a two-piece Pork BBQ rice meal with spiced vinegar. It is also paired with Mang Inasal Palabok for merienda and is available in Buddy Size and Family Size variants for group meals. The Solo, Buddy and Family Fiesta platters offer even more ways to enjoy this delicious product.

Meanwhile, Maris hoped her onscreen partnership with Can’t Buy Me Love co-star Anthony would serve as a reminder that love teams do not have to be romantically involved to be successful in local show biz.

Anthony and Maris made waves as the pairing known as SnoRene, which is based on the combination of their characters’ names Snoop and Irene. The actors are set to join forces in a project helmed by JP Laxamana.

Also included in the cast of Can’t Buy Me Love are Belle Mariano, Donny Pangilinan, Rowell Santiago, Agot Isidro, Kaila Estrada, Albie Casiño, Ruffa Gutierrez, Joao Constancia and Nova Villa, just to name a few.