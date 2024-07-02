Marcos says Sonny Angara is new DepEd Secretary

President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. has appointed Senator Sonny Angara as the new secretary of the Department of Education (DepEd), Malacañang said on Tuesday.

Angara, whose Senate tenure runs until 2025, replaced Vice President Sara Duterte, who left her Cabinet post on 19 June after resigning from DepEd.

This, after Marcos said on Saturday that he needed "more time" to decide over the weekend considering the responsibilities of the post and the "valid concerns" expressed by many stakeholders.

Finally, in a social post, Marcos announced the appointment of a new DepEd chief: “President Ferdinand R. Marcos Jr. has announced that he is set to appoint Senator Juan Edgardo ‘Sonny’ Angara as the new secretary of the Department of Education (DepEd), replacing Vice President Sara Duterte who resigned last June 19, 2024, effective July 19, 2024."