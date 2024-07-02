Marcos approves proposed P6.352-T nat'l budget for 2025

President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. accepted the proposed National Expenditure Program (NEP) worth P6.352 trillion for the Fiscal Year (FY) 2025 to support the country's Philippine Development Plan 2023–2028.

Marcos approved the NEP during a Cabinet meeting in Malacañang on Tuesday where Budget Secretary Amenah Pangandaman presented the proposed national budget for 2025.

“You see a really good thing,” Marcos said on the NEP.

"Since I’ve seen it before on the macro level, I think the priorities in terms of our proposed appropriations, upon addressing it, weighted our priorities properly in terms of appropriations,” Marcos added.

The government -- based on President Marcos' directions and policy guidelines -- would give food security, social protection, healthcare, housing, disaster resilience, infrastructure, digital connectivity, and energizing top priority.

Under the approved NEP, the departments of Education, Public Works, Health, Interior and Local Government, and Defense among others get lion's share of government funds.

Top government concerns also include social welfare, agriculture, agrarian reform, transportation, the court, and justice departments.

Regarding spending type, people services are second followed by maintenance and other running costs; capital outlays and financial expenses come third.

Among the elements under government evaluation of the fiscal year 2025 budget proposals were availability of fiscal space, implementation and preparedness of Program/Activity/Projects (PAPs), agency's absorptive capability, alignment with Budget Priorities Framework and PDP 2023-2028.

The Pillar 1 of the PDP 2023-2028 involves the development and protection of the capabilities of individuals and families.

It also involves the promotion of human and social development, reducing vulnerabilities and protecting people’s purchasing power, as well as increasing their income-earning ability.

Under the plan’s Pillar 2, the government aims to transform production of the nation’s sectors to generate more quality jobs and competitive products. This includes modernizing agriculture and agri-business, revitalizing the industry, and reinvigorating services.

Pillar 3, on the other hand, focuses on creating an enabling bureaucratic environment. It involves practicing good governance and improving bureaucratic efficiency, ensuring macroeconomic stability and expanding inclusive and innovative finance, ensuring peace and security, and enhancing administration of justice.

Expanding and upgrading infrastructure, accelerating climate action, and strengthening disaster resilience also fall under Pillar 3.