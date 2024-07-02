Leo Almodal’s dazzling debut: A night of couture magic at Okada Manila

The Cebuano-Masbateño fashion designer started designing while he was still in college. His passion began at the age of six when he first copied images of the Blessed Virgin Mary and the Disney princesses featured on a milk brand’s label. Despite holding an education degree, he wasn’t fortunate enough to land a teaching post, but the universe conspired to fulfill his dream.

“I was doing it on a part-time basis. I accepted designing and sewing work while studying. My late father was a tailor, and my mother was a dressmaker. They both discouraged me from following in their footsteps,” Almodal revealed.

Without any formal training in fashion design, it was his natural talent and the exposure he had from his parents that molded him into who he is today.

He landed a job at a bridal couture shop in SM Cebu. However, he stayed in Cebu for only three months before being hired by Arabs. He then flew to Bahrain to work as a fashion designer.

After 23 years of creating and mastering couture formal and bridal gowns, Almodal mustered all his brilliance and staged his first-ever fashion show.