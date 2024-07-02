Leo Almodal’s dazzling debut: A night of couture magic at Okada Manila

On 22 June, the Grand Ballroom of Okada Manila sparkled as celebrities, beauty queens and models gathered for a spectacular night showcasing couture creations by Leo Almodal.
The highly anticipated two-hour solo fashion show reflected Almodal’s brand of masterpieces.
With a theme that welcomes the public into his world of imagination, the show featured the Sun, Forest and Snow-and-Blood collections. When one sees his body of work, anything that sparkles ostentatiously makes the wearer feel sophisticated, as if they are in a gown decked with crystals and other gems, like wearing pieces of jewelry.
Actresses Max Collins, Sanya Lopez, Ara Mina, and Arci Muñoz, along with beauty queens Jamie Herrell (Miss Earth 2014), Angelia Ong (Miss Earth 2015), Gazini Ganados (Miss Universe Philippines 2019), Maureen Montagne (Miss Globe 2021), Michelle Gomez (Miss Earth Air 2016), Yllana Marie Aduana (Miss Earth-Air 2023), Krishnah Gravidez (Miss World Philippines Baguio 2024), Ghenesis Latugat (Miss Universe Philippines Baguio 2022), Angel Rose Tambal (Miss Universe Philippines Leyte 2024), Cassandra Chan (Miss World Philippines Charity 2022), Tracy Maureen Perez (Miss World Philippines 2021), Maria Gigante (Universal Woman 2024), Ingrid Santamaria (Reina Hispanoamericana Filipinas 2022), Pauline Amelinckx (Miss Supranational 2023 first runner-up), Chelsea Fernandez (Binibining Pilipinas Globe 2022), Anita Rose Gomez (Miss Universe Zambales 2024), Herlene Budol (Miss Philippines Tourism 2023), Emma Tiglao (Binibining Pilipinas Intercontinental 2019), Christine Julian Opiaza (Miss Universe Philippines 2023 first runner-up), Samantha Bernardo (Miss Grand International 2020 first runner-up), and Maria Isabela Galeria (Binibining Pilipinas Sorsogon 2019) stunned in a blinding array of shining, shimmering pieces with no intended subtleties.
The Cebuano-Masbateño fashion designer started designing while he was still in college. His passion began at the age of six when he first copied images of the Blessed Virgin Mary and the Disney princesses featured on a milk brand’s label. Despite holding an education degree, he wasn’t fortunate enough to land a teaching post, but the universe conspired to fulfill his dream.
“I was doing it on a part-time basis. I accepted designing and sewing work while studying. My late father was a tailor, and my mother was a dressmaker. They both discouraged me from following in their footsteps,” Almodal revealed.
Without any formal training in fashion design, it was his natural talent and the exposure he had from his parents that molded him into who he is today.
He landed a job at a bridal couture shop in SM Cebu. However, he stayed in Cebu for only three months before being hired by Arabs. He then flew to Bahrain to work as a fashion designer.
After 23 years of creating and mastering couture formal and bridal gowns, Almodal mustered all his brilliance and staged his first-ever fashion show.