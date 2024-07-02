Korea’s popular beauty toner now in Manila

Explore the beautiful Korean Peninsula and make amazing beauty discoveries through Round Lab’s products, which contain diverse natural ingredients from the land where the sea, wind and mountains meet.
From Yangyang, a destination known for its scenic beauty, harmonizing mountains, seas and rivers, comes Round Lab’s Pine Cica product line. This line has intensive calming properties and soothing effects, with products ranging from cleansers to pads, ampoules, creams and masks.
Extracted from the pristine waters of Ulleungdo and Dokdo island at the farthest eastern end of the Korean peninsula comes Round Lab’s 1025 Dokdo Toner, formulated with the deepest sea water ever used in the history of skincare. The 1025 Dokdo Toner is Korea’s No. 1 Toner, consistently ranking as number one in Olive Young, Hwahae and Coupang. The Dokdo line is not just about toners, as it includes various products from cleansing oil, balm, gel, bubble foam, pads, ampoule, lotion, creams, gel masks, sunscreen, eye cream and even mud packs and peeling gel. All these products are perfect for those with sensitive skin.
Round Lab’s Birch Juice Moisture Line is renowned for its moisturizing properties. The Birch Juice Moisturizing Sunscreen with SPF50+ is celebrated as Korea’s number one sunscreen, having received multiple number one awards from Hwahae, Glowpick and Olive Young. The sap of Inje’s Silver Birch Trees, infused with cool and fresh energy from the refreshing breeze, combined with Vita Hyaluronic Acid, provides deep hydration for dewy and healthy skin. The Birch Juice line includes cleansers, toners, moisturizers, ampoules, lotions and sunscreens in creams, sticks and cushions.
Round Lab’s Mugwort line contains the extract of Sea Breeze Artemisia and Madecassoside from mugwort grown on Geomundo Island, where there is a fresh sea breeze. The line consists of a cleanser, toner, serum, mask and soothing gels to help calm irritated skin.
From Jeongseon, where the dawn is cold and refreshing, comes the extract of homegrown black soybeans and a ceramide ingredient that provides deep nourishment to the skin. Say goodbye to dry and cracked skin with Round Lab’s Soybean product line, which includes cleansing oil, nourishing toner, serum, cream and mask. These soybean products are clinically proven to provide deep nutrition and reinforce the skin barrier.
Influencers, members of the media and other special guests took a “special tour” of South Korea and its superb natural skincare ingredients, such as Mugwort, Deep Sea Water, the sap from Birch Trees, Black Soybeans and seeds from Pine Trees.
It was an exciting afternoon at Powerplant Mall’s Balmori Tent. Each area showcased a Round Lab range, had engaging activities like games, giveaways and other activities. Guests took home mini suitcases filled with Round Lab hero products for them to try. They also participated in a culinary adventure with Korean food and beverages, inspired by the brand’s key ingredients.
Round Lab chief executive officer Lee YoungHak and other officials, including Overseas team leader Baek InSung, Overseas manager for Asian market Kim DongHyun, marketing manager Jo EunWhan and Overseas manager Rhee SooMin, were present during the event. Also present were officials from Watsons.
Round Lab, distributed by Descorp, is exclusively available at Watsons, SM Beauty and LOOK