KIBBUTZ DEVASTATION UNVEILED

WATCH: DAILY TRIBUNE and eight other media outlets were granted rare access to the kibbutz community attacked by Hamas terrorists on Black Saturday, October 7, 2023. Rita Lifshitz, a community leader who lost family members in the attack, led journalists through the scene where nearly all 240 houses, along with a grocery store and kindergarten, were destroyed. Among the 400 residents, 80 were kidnapped and 30 lost their lives in the assault. | via Julius Manicad #Kibbutz #DailyTribune