Japanese ambassador's executive chef bids 'sayonara' to Phl media

Chef Daisuke Suzuki, the executive chef at the Japanese Ambassador's residence in the Philippines, is set to depart as his term ends.

In a heartfelt letter, Chef Suzuki expressed deep appreciation for the warm reception and insightful coverage from the Philippine media during his tenure.

"As my term as the resident chef of the Japanese Ambassador’s Residence in the Philippines comes to an end, I would like to extend my heartfelt gratitude to all of you who have supported and promoted my work over the years," the letter read.

Having served for over eight years in the Philippines, Chef Suzuki had the honor of working with four ambassadors and contributing to the Japanese Embassy’s diplomatic efforts through the universal language of food.

"Food is a profound expression of a country's culture and a vital element in fostering understanding and dialogue. Throughout my tenure, I have been proud to showcase Japanese cuisine and create unique dishes that celebrate the fusion of our two cultures," the chef remarked.

One such creation, Suzuki said, is inspired by the beloved Filipino dish 'sinigang' — the Guava Sinigang with Japanese Miso and Koji. This dish has been well-received and symbolizes the culinary bridge between Japan and the Philippines, the chef added.

"Your enthusiasm and appreciation for my cooking have been truly rewarding. I hope that our paths will cross again in the future, and until then, I wish you all continued success and happiness," Suzuki concluded.