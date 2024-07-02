Israelis unravel Hamas atrocities

KIBBUTZ RE’IM, Israel — The wounds have yet to heal nine months since the Hamas militant group attacked the small village of Kibbutz Be’eri here.

Community leader Rita Lifshitz gave international journalists a closer look of the deadly attack carried out by the terror organization on 7 October.

DAILY TRIBUNE represented the Philippines in the press tour, together with Paco Dominguez of Mexico, Vivek Prabhakar Singh of India, and Momoko Amemiya of Japan.

Also in the trip are Jeu Chae of South Korea, Anita Efraim of Brazil, Dejan Stankovic of Serbia, and Diana Germany of Germany.

The Israeli guide, Neta Zeevi, warned journalists about the risk of the news coverage that they hosted as part of their public-awareness campaign about the harrowing incident that sparked the Israeli-Palestinian war.

“Don’t worry about bombs that you’re hearing, they’re coming from us,” said Zeeva, a combat soldier who is working on his Business Administration degree at the Wingate Institute in Tel Aviv.

“But if you hear a siren, do not think: Run for your lives. You only have 15 seconds to go to the nearest bomb shelter and pray that nothing bad would happen.”

Aside from Kibbutz Be’eri, journalists also visited the memorial dedicated to the victims of the Re’m music festival massacre, where 364 civilians were killed on 7 October, as well as the Tkuma car graveyard.