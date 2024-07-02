Intensified LTO policy implementation continues

The implementation of the “no plate, no travel” for tricycles in Quezon City continued on Tuesday as the Land Transportation Office (LTO) disclosed that its operatives apprehended at least 34 more trike drivers violating the policy.

In a statement, the LTO said that 29 of the apprehended tricycles were unregistered, with 20 being impounded. Five others were caught operating with invalid or unauthorized license plates, while one driver lacked an Official Receipt/Certificate of Registration (ORCR).

LTO chief Assistant Secretary Atty. Vigor D. Mendoza II assured the public that the policy was implemented with the consent of the Quezon City government and leaders of various Tricycle Operators and Drivers Associations (TODA).

“This initiative aligns with Department of Transportation Secretary Jaime J. Bautista’s directive to prioritize the safety of all road users, particularly commuters who rely on tricycles for daily travel,” Mendoza said.

Meantime, TODA members in Quezon City expressed satisfaction with the stricter enforcement, aiming to eliminate colorum tricycles impacting legitimate operators’ income.

The LTO memorandum stipulates that “all tricycles must display valid and authorized licensed plates at all times while operating on the road.” Plates must be clearly visible and securely attached to the vehicles.

Mendoza confirmed that a sufficient number of LTO personnel and Quezon City traffic enforcers would be deployed across strategic areas for continuous implementation.

The “No Plate, No Travel” policy was agreed upon after the LTO addressed the backlog of license plates for public transport tricycles in Quezon City, distributing nearly 3,000 plates in recent weeks.

“The implementation will be sustained throughout Quezon City, and we envision its nationwide replication in the near future,” Mendoza said.