Inspection hub for agri-imports operational early 2025 — DA chief

Agriculture Secretary Francisco Tiu Laurel, Jr. said the first of five Cold Examination Facility for Agriculture (CEFA), an inspection facility for all imported animals, fish, and other agricultural products, will commence its operations early next year.

In a statement on Tuesday, the Department of Agriculture (DA) said that construction of a CEFA in Angat, Bulacan, is ongoing, with equipment procurement underway to meet the operational timeline.

“We expect the Angat CEFA to be operational by January or February next year,” Laurel said.

Four additional CEFAs are also set to open by September 2025 in Manila, Subic, Davao, and General Santos City, he added.

“While the CEFAs in Angat and General Santos City will only have DA-funded laboratories, comprehensive facilities are planned for major ports and fish ports, including the Manila International Container Terminal, Subic Bay International Corporation, Davao International Container Terminal, Manila South Harbor, New Cebu International Container Port, Batangas International Port, Navotas Fish Port, Iloilo International Container Port, and Misamis Oriental,” their statement read.

DA said the CEFA project originally fixed funding of P2.3 billion last year but was trimmed to P1.2 billion this year following the International Container Terminal Services Inc. offer to host most of the facilities at local ports where the listed company operates.

Laurel said before the CEFAs become operational, the DA will issue an administrative order on pre-shipment inspection, pending approval from the Department of Finance. Pre-shipment inspections are expected to be enforced within three months.