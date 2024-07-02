Increased SO2 gas emissions seen in Kanlaon — PHIVOLCS

The Philippine Institute of Volcanology and Seismology (PHIVOLCS) reported an elevation in Kanlaon Volcano’s sulfur dioxide (SO2) gas emissions, which reached 5,083 metric tons (MT) on Tuesday.

This is the volcano’s second-highest flux logged this year and the third since instrumental gas monitoring began.

In an advisory, the PHIVOLCS said that Kanlaon has been degassing increased concentrations of volcanic SO2 this year, averaging at 1,273 metric tons per day before its eruption on 3 June.

The seismology bureau noted that emissions since then have been elevated at a current average of 3,254 MT per day, with volcanic earthquake activity persisting at an average of 10 events per day.

Moreover, ground deformation data from continuous GPS and electronic tilt measurements records medium-term inflation of the volcano’s edifice since March 2022 and shorter-term inflation of the easter flank since 2023, which PHIVOLCS said indicated slow but sustained pressurization within the volcano.

Alert Level 2 remains on the said volcano due to its increased volcanic unrest. Under this, levels of a volcanic earthquake, temperature, acidity, and volcanic gas concentrations of monitored springs and fumaroles, steam, and ash explosions from the summit crater or new vents, inflation, or swelling of the edifice may be elevated.

Entry into the four-kilometer-radius permanent danger zone and aircraft flying close to the volcano's summit remain restricted.

The public is likewise warned against possible hazards such as pyroclastic density currents, ballistic projectiles, and rockfall.

In case of ash fall events that may affect communities downwind of Kanlaon's crater, people should cover their nose and mouth with a damp, clean cloth or dust mask, PHIVOLCS noted.