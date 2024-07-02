How to elevate online strategies for beauty brands in e - commerce

“The beauty and personal care industry has taken off in e-commerce over the last few years, and things don’t appear to be slowing down,” says Alexandra Garcia, eCommerce beauty director of Etaily.

True enough, in 2024, the beauty and personal care market in the Philippines is projected to generate a revenue of US$6.47 billion.

“The average shopper probably hasn’t heard of Etaily, but if they are a beauty or skincare fan, they’ve definitely heard of some of the brands we work with such as L’Oreal Professionnel, Kérastase and K-beauty brand The Potions to name a few,” Garcia adds. The Manila-headquartered company works behind the scenes to help international consumer brands scale on online channels like Lazada, Shopee or sell through social commerce, direct-to-consumer and break into the South and North East Asian market.

Drawing from this extensive experience, Garcia shares two key strategies brands must consider:

Deliver exceptional end-to-end customer experience

Times are changing and customers are becoming more mindful about their spending. This shift presents a significant opportunity for brands to elevate their buyer experience — one where customer care is exemplified at every point of the customer journey.

There are many studies that have proven how buyers give importance to shopping experience over products. “Almost every order from our handled brands in Shopify, TikTok, Lazada, Shopee and Zalora are guided with our post-purchase service and customer engagement post-sale where we intended to keep the door open for them to repurchase,” says Garcia.

From her vast experience, Alexandra shares how to enhance the buyer experience at each stage of the customer journey:

Pre-purchase

In this stage, customers begin to recognize their needs and seek out solutions where they would encounter a number of brands available in the market. To truly stand out, brands must create engaging content where customers would be able to answer questions about the product they will be purchasing. Beauty influencers and forging partnerships with different brands are two tools that have been proven to be effective to amplify messaging and reach a wide range of audience.

Consideration

Brands have an opportunity to create a more personalized experience for their customers. A great way to start is by simply asking customers about their needs and desires. With this approach, brands can ensure customers would be able to receive products that perfectly fit their needs. This not only enhances the customer’s buyer journey, but also builds brand trust and loyalty.

Purchase

As customers finalize their purchase, they would want reassurance and confirmation about their order. Examples of this could mean offering various payment methods to accommodate preferences, transparent information shipping times to manage expectations, detailing any additional costs and ensuring guidelines on return policies are clear.

Post-purchase

The end of the customer journey is as important as other points. In addition to a continuous demand for fast and affordable shipping, there’s also a growing expectation for post-purchase follow-ups. In the Philippines, customers receive updates when their products are shipped to ensure expectations on delivery lead times are managed. Brands can also make the unboxing experience special. Beauty brands, for example, can use packaging and extra touches that could evoke a memorable experience for the customer, leaving a lasting impression and keep customers coming back.

Etaily recently launched an AI-powered Custom Reply Tool which is revolutionizing customer service, managing and automating the post-purchase process.

Leverage social channels

Social media has been a powerful tool to grow a brand online. Brands that maximize the full potential of social media platforms have proven to enhance their reach, engagement and drive sales.

With millions of users across various platforms, brands have an opportunity to connect with different types of audiences where they could design an experience that targets a specific demographic, interest or behavior. This ensures that a brand’s goal would meet the right audience and at the right time.

In 2024, a brand’s social media strategy is pivotal for increasing awareness. Partnering with other brands, collaborating with beauty influencers and micro-influencers, and running cohesive and distinctive campaigns can all help your brand stand out. Additionally, leveraging storytelling and user-generated content can further spread the word about your brand.

Lastly, social media has made it easier for customers to connect with a brand. Customers can have real-time conversations, ask inquiries and give feedback directly to the brand on platforms like Facebook, Instagram or Tiktok. This level of interaction builds brand image and fosters trust and credibility around the brand.

In conclusion, by focusing on delivering exceptional customer experiences and leveraging the power of social media, beauty brands in e-commerce can optimize their online strategy, enhance customer satisfaction and drive significant growth. The integration of personalized customer interactions and innovative social media tactics will not only help in retaining existing customers but also attract new ones, ensuring sustained success in the competitive beauty industry.

E-commerce

