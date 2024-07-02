Hoffman, Cabang make Olympic grade

Two more athletes join the Philippine delegation as hurdlers Lauren Hoffman and John Cabang qualify for the Paris Olympics.

The Philippine Track and Field Association confirmed Hoffman and Cabang's rankings, setting them to compete in the women's 400-meter hurdles and men's 110-meter hurdles, respectively.

This brings the Philippines' number of Olympians to 22 athletes.

Already qualified for the Summer Games are pole vaulter Ernest John Obiena, boxers Nesthy Petecio, Carlo Paalam, Eumir Marcial, Aira Villegas, Hergie Bacyadan, gymnasts Carlos Yulo, Aleah Finnegan, Emma Malabuyo, Levi Ruivivar, weightlifters Elreen Ando, John Ceniza, Vanessa Sarno, fencer Samantha Catantan, golfers Bianca Pagdanganan, Dottie Ardina, swimmers Jarod Hatch, Kayla Sanchez, rower Joanie Delgaco, and judoka Kiyomi Watanabe.