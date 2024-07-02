HEALTH TALKS

Photos

LOOK: Department of Health Regional Director Rio Magpantay, Field Operations Cluster head Jose Mari Castro, and Noncommunicable Disease Prevention and Control Cluster head Shaymae Pearl Ufano discuss various accomplishments, progress, and ways forward in the implementation of Universal Health Care and 8-Priority Health Programs of the DOH-Metro Manila Center for Health and Development, which they said will play a crucial role in achieving the strategic goals in health under the current 2023-2028 National Objectives for Health, during the Kapihan sa Bagong Pilipinas at the Manila Grand Opera Hotel on Tuesday, 2 July 2024.| via KING RODRIGUEZ