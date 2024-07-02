Guardians of the Deep: Palawan's Marine Sanctuaries Combat Climate Change

In an inspiring collaboration, Daily Tribune and Extra Mile Production have joined forces to showcase the vital role of Marine Protected Areas (MPAs) in the fight against climate change. The short documentary, titled "CORAL RESILIENCY," is part of the "Know Your North" series created by acclaimed Filipino documentary filmmaker Gabriel "Gabby" Malvar. Featured on Daily Tribune's TARSINEHAN, this compelling film offers an in-depth look at the network of MPAs in Taytay, Palawan. Malvar, known for his dedication to capturing authentic narratives of the Philippines, brings his expertise in balancing tourism promotion with cultural and environmental preservation to this important project, continuing his mission to reveal the multifaceted beauty and challenges of the Philippine archipelago.

The film explores how these protected areas, ranging from privately-owned to community-run and government-managed sanctuaries, are crucial in boosting coral resiliency. By safeguarding these underwater ecosystems, the MPAs of Taytay are at the forefront of efforts to mitigate the negative impacts of climate change on marine life.

This eye-opening documentary aligns with the UN's Sustainable Development Goals, highlighting the intersection of environmental conservation and social responsibility. Viewers are invited to witness firsthand the importance of these marine sanctuaries in the Western Visayas region, offering a glimpse into the ongoing efforts to preserve our oceans for future generations.

Watch it now: https://youtu.be/nnbVVsUEpK8