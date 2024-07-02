Fit for a Queen

Weddings are among the most important milestones in a person’s life. It’s an unforgettable event that creates precious memories to cherish forever. In the Philippines, wedding fairs and events are abundant and not limited to any season. With hundreds of suppliers offering flowers, invitations, souvenirs, coordinators, video coverage, photography, event planning and even designer wedding gowns, one can be certain to find a wide variety of options to suit every need.
Conrad Manila is celebrating its eighth anniversary this year. Once again, the seasoned hotel presents one of its most celebrated and anticipated events — “Inspired Beginnings.” Together with Getting Married Philippines, this spectacular edition brings together a list of the country’s creative visionary designers: Bianca Cordero, Rian Fernandez, Hannah Kong, Ehrran Montoya, Banggo Niu, Joe San Antonio and Ryan Uson.
The night to remember was an endless walk down the aisle of luxury. Shine was the biggest fashion statement as masterpieces sparkled in a showcase of captivating bridal wear. Femininity reigned in a variety of silhouettes that honored the human form. From fantasy to reality, there were standout pieces that every bride would dream of, ranging from the simplest to the most daring. A sea of immaculate works of art filled the stage with glimmering brights, a handful of crème-colored shines, a few metallic dazzlers and one exceptionally captivating luxurious black. The show was a glittering exhibition of high drama, featuring shimmering luxe fabrics, stellar theatrical incantations, textile manipulations and sculptural inventions.
The most unforgettable highlight of last night’s glamorous affair was the parade of queens. The royalties of local pageantry walked the runway, dazzling with all that glitters and shines. From the universe to the world and the earth, voluminous lines, exaggerated ruffles and oversized capes exemplified over-the-top bridal wear, complemented by their crowning glory. An arresting homage to haute couture, with unrestrained appeal in embellishments, embroidery and theatrics, this imaginative show of modern monarchies was nothing short of a royal flush.