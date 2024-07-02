Fit for a Queen

The night to remember was an endless walk down the aisle of luxury. Shine was the biggest fashion statement as masterpieces sparkled in a showcase of captivating bridal wear. Femininity reigned in a variety of silhouettes that honored the human form. From fantasy to reality, there were standout pieces that every bride would dream of, ranging from the simplest to the most daring. A sea of immaculate works of art filled the stage with glimmering brights, a handful of crème-colored shines, a few metallic dazzlers and one exceptionally captivating luxurious black. The show was a glittering exhibition of high drama, featuring shimmering luxe fabrics, stellar theatrical incantations, textile manipulations and sculptural inventions.

The most unforgettable highlight of last night’s glamorous affair was the parade of queens. The royalties of local pageantry walked the runway, dazzling with all that glitters and shines. From the universe to the world and the earth, voluminous lines, exaggerated ruffles and oversized capes exemplified over-the-top bridal wear, complemented by their crowning glory. An arresting homage to haute couture, with unrestrained appeal in embellishments, embroidery and theatrics, this imaginative show of modern monarchies was nothing short of a royal flush.