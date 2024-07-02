First Couple celebrates former FL Imelda Marcos' 95th birthday

President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. and First Lady Liza Araneta-Marcos greeted former First Lady Imelda Marcos on her 95th birthday.

To commemorate the birthday of the former first lady, who also served as a congresswoman in Leyte and Ilocos Norte, the first couple uploaded a picture collage on their social media pages.

“Happy, happy birthday mom. Thank you for teaching me and your grandchildren to be gracious, kind and compassionate,” Marcos wrote in a social media post accompanied by a photo collage of him, his mother, and his children through the years.