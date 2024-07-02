Etheridge signs with Buriram

Veteran Philippine men’s national team goalkeeper Neil Etheridge is taking his act to Buriram United FC in Thailand.

The former Birmingham City FC keeper expressed excitement to help Buriram defend the Thai 1 League title it won last season.

“Delighted to have signed for @buriramunitedofficial. An honour to be here at this fantastic powerhouse!” Etheridge posted in his Instagram.

“I can’t wait to get started on this new journey and adventure! Thank you for all the support to make this happen. Let’s do this.”

The 34-year-old goalie reunites with fellow national team player Jefferson Tabinas.

Etheridge will bring his experience playing in England to Buriram for the 2024-2025 season.

He was the first Southeast Asian footballer to compete in the Premier League when he played for Cardiff City FC in the 2018-2019 season.

Etheridge has competed in various international tournaments for the Philippines since 2008 with 81 caps in total.

Buriram will begin its title-retention bid against Nong Bua Pitchaya FC on 10 August.