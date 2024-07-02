Dozens killed in crush at India religious event

More than 50 people have been killed in a crush at a Hindu religious gathering in Hathras district, Uttar Pradesh, India. The incident occurred as attendees were leaving a satsang event in Mughalgarhi village.

"A figure of nearly 50-60 deaths has been reported to me by doctors," said Ashish Kumar, district magistrate of Hathras. Victims include women and children.

Eyewitnesses describe a sudden rush as people were leaving, with many falling and being crushed. The local administration has been criticized for lack of immediate presence at the scene.

Officials report the venue was overcrowded. A high-level committee has been formed to investigate the incident. Authorities are focusing on providing aid to the injured and families of the deceased.

This tragedy adds to a history of similar incidents at large religious gatherings in India, where crowd management often proves challenging.

Source: Sharanya Hrishikesh, BBC News