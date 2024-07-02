DOH eyes to fully vaccinate 95% of kids in NCR

The Department of Health (DOH) on Monday said it is eyeing to fully vaccinate 95 percent of children in the National Capital Region (NCR).

During the Kapihan sa Bagong Pilipinas press briefing, DOH-Metro Manila Center for Health and Development (MMCHD) Non-Communicable and Disease Prevention Head Dr. Shaymae Pearl Ufano said they aim to inoculate children against vaccine preventable diseases (VPDs).

VPDs include diphtheria, influenza, polio, pertussis, and measles-rubella, among others.

“Ibig sabihin po nito, gusto po natin na 95 percent sa mga eligible population or ito po yung ating mga babies o sanggol, 0 to 12 months old na matanggap nila ang mga karampatang bakuna panlaban po sa VPDs (This means that we want 95 percent of the eligible population or our babies, 0 to 12 months old to receive the appropriate vaccines against VPDs),” Ufano said.

“Because with vaccines po, ma-e-ensure natin na protektado po itong ating mga babies (we can ensure that our babies are protecter),” she added.

To attain the goal, Ufano enumerated various strategies.

First is to effectively manage vaccines and other logistics needed for vaccines.

Second is to intensify advocacy anr demand generation through information dissemination.

Third, she continued, is capacity building among healthcare workers and health providers.

“Patuloy po nating pinapaigting ang mga kakayahan ng ating health workers or ating mga service providers nang sa gayon po ay epektibo po nilang maihahatid ang ating mga immunization services (We continue to intensify the skills of our health workers and service providers so that they can effectively give our immunization services),” she added.

Lastly, Ufano said the DOH-MMCH continues to partner and collaborate with other stakeholders.