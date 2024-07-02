DOH commends Angara’s appointment as new DepEd chief

The Department of Health (DOH) on Tuesday welcomed the appointment of Senator Sonny Angara as new Department of Education (DepEd) secretary.

In his congratulatory message, DOH Secretary Ted Herbosa lauded President Ferdinand R. Marcos Jr.’s “excellent decision” in appointing Angara.

“Health and Education are natural partners in the development of our nation,” Herbosa continued.

“The prevention and control of disease as well as the promotion of wellness begins in the hearts and minds of our children,” he added.

Herbosa also emphasized that health literacy is needed for Universal Health Care.

On Tuesday, President Ferdinand R. Marcos Jr. appointed Angara as DepEd chief, replacing Vice President Sara Duterte who tendered her resignation last month.

The term of Angara will be expiring in June 2025.