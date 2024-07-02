Discover the flavors of the Philippines at Kultura Crawl

The best way to enjoy and learn about the Philippines? Through food — a universal language that connects all people.

A two week-long cultural experience, Kultura Crawl by Kultura is the perfect introduction to the nation’s unique beverages and traditional snacks. Running from 4 to 17 July at Kultura, SM Megamall, the event invites everyone to savor the flavors of the Philippines through a pub crawl-like checklist and interactive activities. Sample the world’s first award-winning ube cream liquor by Destileria Barako; rum from the foothills of Mt. Kanlaon by Don Papa; tree-to-bar Davao chocolates by Auro Chocolate and Malagos; healthy teas made from native roots and leaves; plus other crowd favorites. For the first time ever, Kultura is offering discounts on wholesale orders of all products, including food and beverage, only during this event.