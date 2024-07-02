Discover the flavors of the Philippines at Kultura Crawl

The best way to enjoy and learn about the Philippines? Through food — a universal language that connects all people.
A two week-long cultural experience, Kultura Crawl by Kultura is the perfect introduction to the nation’s unique beverages and traditional snacks. Running from 4 to 17 July at Kultura, SM Megamall, the event invites everyone to savor the flavors of the Philippines through a pub crawl-like checklist and interactive activities. Sample the world’s first award-winning ube cream liquor by Destileria Barako; rum from the foothills of Mt. Kanlaon by Don Papa; tree-to-bar Davao chocolates by Auro Chocolate and Malagos; healthy teas made from native roots and leaves; plus other crowd favorites. For the first time ever, Kultura is offering discounts on wholesale orders of all products, including food and beverage, only during this event.
Make the most out of this exclusive offer by pre-ordering your corporate gifts or shopping for big family events and celebrations. For even more thoughtful gift ideas, customize wallets, bags, packing cubes and more at personalization stations.
To launch the event, guests will receive a Kultura Crawl Map with the chance to win prizes upon completion, including a staycation at Lanson Place, Pico De Loro, or Taal Vista. Enjoy live demos by renowned mixologists from Don Papa, Destileria Limtuaco and Destileria Barako; snack pairing with Baken; and coffee recipes with Gourmet Farms. Sample halo-halo, empanadas and other delicacies at a pop-up café.
Here is the full list of house and guest brands: Bags in the City, Baken, Boondocks Brewing, Masa Bakery, Proudly Promdi, The Seven Pantry, Auro Chocolate, CacaoMistry, Cocoa Monster, Coco Dolce Chocolate, Destileria Barako, Destileria Limtuaco & Co. Inc., Don Papa, Healthy Pinoy, Gourmet Farms, Kaffea, KangKong King, Karne’s Litson Kawali Chips, Manila Cookie Story, Moringa & More, NutraRich, Osh! Oh So Healthy, Pili & Pino, Project Beans, Que Rica Pili Nuts, Salbahe, Silcafe, Tabaqueria de Filipinas, Theo & Philo Chocolate, Tsaa Laya and Xocolat.
Visit Kultura Megamall at Upper Ground Floor, Bldg. A SM Megamall, Ortigas Center, Mandaluyong City.