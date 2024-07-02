DA: Metro tomato prices to decrease

The Department of Agriculture (DA) on Tuesday said it expects tomato prices in Metro Manila to fall within the next one to two weeks as a surge in harvest arrives.

Data from the DA showed that tomatoes are currently selling between 120 and 180 pesos per kilo ($2.20 to $3.30) in the capital region.

“We expect a large volume of tomatoes to be harvested in two weeks, which should drive prices back down,” said DA Assistant Secretary Arnel de Mesa.

He explained that the recent price increase stems from harvest delays in Nueva Vizcaya province and the impact of typhoon “Aghon” in May.